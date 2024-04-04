Former Nickelodeon star exposes the evil of the network in docu-series

By now, it’s common knowledge that Hollywood is rotten to its core with all forms of debauchery and degeneracy.

However, it’s likely even worse than you realize.

“If you're not familiar with ‘Quiet On Set,’ it's a docu-series that a lot of people are talking about right now,” says Lauren Chen.

The series covers the toxicity of popular children’s shows from the late '90s and early 2000s — specifically, those headed by Nickelodeon's Dan Schneider, who launched the careers of stars such as Drake Bell, Jamie Lynn Spears, Miranda Cosgrove, and Ariana Grande, among others.

The show covers “the unfair harassment and treatment of adult staffers” and the “sexual dog whistles sprinkled into these shows that ... were intended for children and were also acted out by child actors,” says Lauren.

However, she said, “The most egregious allegations that the documentary presents surround the idea that at least some of the child stars that Nickelodeon was promoting and featuring on their shows were actually abused and groomed by the producers and the writers, who were supposed to be helping them and guiding them through their career.”

One of those unfortunate actors was Amanda Bynes, “who has gone on to lead a very troubled and very turbulent adult life.”

While Bynes is not featured in the docu-series, there are nonetheless several disturbing incidents brought up, including “a newly resurfaced clip of Dan Schneider in a hot tub with a young tween Amanda.”

“But if the coverage of Amanda Bynes’ career is sad, what happened to Drake Bell is absolutely heartbreaking,” says Lauren.

Bell played a lead role on one of the network’s most popular shows, “Drake and Josh.”

The actor, who is interviewed in the series, reveals that he was “sexually assaulted and groomed by one of the people working at Nickelodeon” when he was 15 years old.

“Brian Peck, who Drake Bell talks about assaulting him, was actually convicted, so these aren't just allegations,” says Lauren. “This is a sentence that was handed to someone.”

However, Peck was only sentenced to “16 months in prison,” and what’s worse is that several Hollywood actors came out in support of him during the trial period.

Making matters worse, several of Peck’s supporters continued to work on the set of “Drake and Josh” even after Peck was sent to jail.

“I thought I got rid of the cancer,” said Bell. “I had no idea that for four years I was working alongside people who had supported him.”

“Just heinous stuff,” sighs Lauren, adding that Bell, like Amanda Bynes, has “gone on to do some terrible things himself,” including “continuing the cycle of abuse” that eventually led to “two years probation on child endangerment charges.”

