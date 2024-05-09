Owen Shroyer does PRISON time for chanting 'USA' in egregious assault on FREE SPEECH

The Democratic Party has had it out for journalist and host of Infowars' "War Room" Owen Shroyer since at least 2019.

Shroyer was first arrested at a Trump impeachment hearing that Jerry Nadler was hosting and is now facing charges for his part in January 6.

“It’s a fascinating story, although a terrifying one,” Lauren Chen tells Shroyer, who explains that after his first arrest, the prosecuting attorney wanted him completely banned from Washington, D.C.

“So, the U.S. government files an indictment in August of 2021 against me, and it’s a 21-page document, and 17 of the 21 pages are not even about January 6, they’re about my original disruption of Congress,” Shroyer says, noting that the FBI actually has nothing to charge him with about January 6.

“I never went into the capital. I never touched a police officer. I never engaged in any violence or anything like that. I was just there,” Shroyer says.

So, Shroyer and his legal team cut a deal with the feds.

“The deal we cut with the feds was that I would cooperate with them and they wouldn’t seek jail time, and that would be normal for a misdemeanor charge like this,” he continues. But that’s not what happened.

When they filed their sentencing, they wanted Shroyer in jail for six months with another two years on probation.

“We were stunned,” he tells Chen. “What we believe happened is the same thing that happened to me when I was sitting outside a Capitol building after I disrupted the Trump impeachment hearing. They get a call from the higher ups, the Biden administration or Nancy Pelosi.”

Shroyer ended up spending two months in prison, and he’s still on probation. He tells Chen that when he spoke to the Warden and other officers at the prison, he was the only person they’ve heard of with a misdemeanor to end up in prison with lifers.

“I’m basically being treated like a top-tier felon. They get access to my bank records like I’m a money launderer or racketeer. I’m not. I do urine analysis screening for drugs like I have drug charges or I’m a drug dealer. I’m not,” he says.

“This is why we’re taking this to the Supreme Court. All they have on me from January 6 is speech.”

What speech did he utter that was so bad?

“The criminal speech that I uttered on January 6 in Washington, D.C., was I chanted ‘1776’ and I chanted ‘USA.’ I’m not even kidding you. That’s in their document,” he says.

