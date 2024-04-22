New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film is already digging its own grave

Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow is on the list of top 100 movie characters of all time for good reason – his character is quirky, witty, and stunningly charismatic. He’s a huge reason the franchise has grossed more than $4.5 billion worldwide. Removing Captain Jack from the film series would just be ... well, a death sentence.

But Disney, which owns the franchise, seems to be a big fan of death sentences these days. Its woke agenda has cost the entertainment conglomerate literally billions of dollars.

But clearly massive profit loss is not going to deter Disney from shoving its progressive narrative down the throats of its waning audience.

In what is certain to be another cinematic disaster, Disney has decided to replace Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow with a black female version in the franchise’s sixth film, which is reported to come out in 2025.

To make matters worse, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said the film will not be a new storyline but rather “a reboot,” meaning that Jack Sparrow is indeed being replaced.

Lauren Chen calls the move “a huge mistake.”

And she’s not the only one who feels this way. According to an article from Express titled “Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow ‘doomed to failure,”’ “Fan hearts sank as deep as Davy Jones’ locker following rumors that Disney is planning on Pirates 6 having a black female lead rather than Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow at the helm of the Black Pearl.”

“Without [Sparrow], what is the draw?” asks Lauren. “It doesn’t really seem like there is one at all honestly.”

Although nothing is certain as of now, according to unofficial online reports, Ayo Edebiri from “The Bear” is rumored to play Sparrow’s feminized replacement.

“I'm not necessarily against the idea of a reboot,” says Lauren, but “a diverse female lead? No, I'm sorry.”

“Disney clearly has not learned their lesson here. They didn't learn it with ‘Star Wars,’ they didn't learn it with ‘Indiana Jones,’ and if they move forward with this iteration of the project, they're going to find themselves once more losing millions and millions of dollars.”

To hear more predictions for the upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean,” watch the clip below.

