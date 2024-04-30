'Reacher’ star gets DESTROYED after attacking police!

If you’re a fan of the hit Amazon Prime series “Reacher,” you’re in for a bit of a disappointment.

Alan Ritchson, who plays Jack Reacher, has been using social media to attack every conservative group he can get his hands on, including Christian groups — despite claiming to be a Christian himself.

Lauren Chen, who is a fan of the show, isn’t pleased.

“Ritchson’s behavior on social media kind of gives me pause,” Chen says. “People are allowed to have whatever political opinions they want, that doesn’t mean that I’m gonna’ boycott their shows or their products, because I’m just not that type of person.”

“The thing with Ritchson, though, is that he takes his political and social beliefs a step further and he doesn’t seem happy to just state what he believes in. He is very vocal about who and what he is actively against,” she continues.

In a recent interview, Ritchson brought his commentary to new heights while discussing his Christian faith. He explained that it’s hard to discuss Christian faith in Hollywood without being labeled as “one of those hateful Christians” or a “bigot.”

“Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe,” Ritchson continued, adding, “Trump is a rapist and a con man and yet, the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal.”

But that’s not all.

When Elon Musk took over Twitter, now known as X, Ritchson disapproved of Elon as a “free speech absolutist” so much that he not only deleted his account but posted a long video to social media encouraging others to do the same. He used an analogy that made no sense to make his point, which leaves Chen with one suggestion for the actor.

“I believe in free speech, but, like, I also believe you should probably act in your own interest and not let everybody know you’re a complete idiot,” she offers.

Want more from Lauren Chen?

To enjoy more of Lauren’s pro-liberty, pro-logic, and pro-market commentary on social and political issues, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.