Companies are pulling back on ‘Pride’ — is it an election-time conspiracy?

As Pride Month nears its end, Allie Beth Stuckey has made an interesting observation.

“None of the businesses I frequent have Pride stuff out this year. Most of them did last year. One in particular had a whole rainbow apparel display — this year, nothing. Anyone else see the same thing?” Stuckey wrote in a post on X.

Even Target has stopped selling Pride apparel in many of its stores. Stuckey received a photo from one of her followers of patriotic red, white, and, blue merchandise for sale at the retail giant instead of the rainbow-slogan-adorned T-shirts and children's clothes they were pushing last year.

“It actually had a sign instead that was a patriotic, red, white, and blue sign that said, you know, ‘Thank you for your service.’ It was a message to veterans, which I think is incredible,” Stuckey explains.

“I think that is really interesting,” she adds, noting that it could be a sign of something bigger and better.

“Some people are saying, well, it’s an election year, and so they’re trying to not scare people away because it is just so in your face to the point where even centrists are like, ‘Ok, can we not, does everything have to be gay in June, can’t something just, like, be neutral?’” Stuckey says.

"And so some people are saying, ‘Oh, you know it’s a conspiracy or it’s an organized effort to try to tone it down this year so people don’t freak out before the election,’” she adds.

However, she doesn’t buy it.

“That may be true, but I doubt that all of these local businesses and some of the businesses that I’ve been in, that they’re all part of some grand organized effort to tone down Pride in an election year,” she says, noting that she has her own theory as to why companies have toned it down.

“I really think it’s because of the push back and the backlash, I really do, and I think that’s a great thing,” she says.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.