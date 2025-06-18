Decoding Trump’s mixed messages — is he secretly preparing to bomb Iran?

Since Donald Trump’s unexpected exit from the G7 Summit this week, he’s made several comments on social media that hint at an escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the press that Trump’s early departure was tied to Iran negotiations, but Trump fired back on Truth Social that he couldn’t be more wrong.

“Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a ‘cease fire’ between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire,” Trump wrote.

“Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!” he added.

Trump’s following posts have then ranged from hopeful sentiments reflecting peace between Israel and Iran to talks of peace being “fabricated, fake news.”

In one post, he wrote that we “have complete and total control of the skies over Iran” and that the U.S. does not plan to take out the “so-called Supreme Leader,” making sure to add “at least not for now.”

Trump also wrote “unconditional surrender” in another post.

While BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales herself is confused as to what Trump’s next move is, she explains that “that’s exactly what you want in these situations.”

“Because the other side, the Kim Jong Un, the Vladimir Putin, the Iranian leaders, don’t exactly know if he’s crazy enough to do it. That’s exactly what I want from a leader,” she says.

“He’s not one of these people who just wants to be involved in war,” Gonzales continues. “That’s never been who he is, and you cannot convince me that anyone even in his ear could convince him otherwise, because that is an actual moral, a value, that he has had throughout his entire adult life.”

