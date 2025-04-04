Sharia law incoming? Radical Islamists building 402-acre Muslim compound in Texas

A 402-acre Muslim compound called “EPIC City” is being built by the East Plano Islamic Center, just north of Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas. Promotional material for the compound claims that it’s open to “noncitizens.”

Before being mysteriously changed, the project’s website read, “Realizing that many responsible citizens of other countries might be interested in our properties, our offering is open to any person we approve within the property and investment laws of the United States.’”

“We will limit sales to only persons we believe will contribute to the overall makeup of our community and are legally eligible to invest and buy property in the United States,” it continued.

“What that’s saying,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” explains, “‘We promise we’re following United States investment law, but if you’re from another country, if you’re from a Muslim country, if you are looking to commit any sort of, I don’t know, terrorist acts on American soil and you’re from another country and you can invest here, you could do that as long as you are Muslim.”

The state of Texas is now investigating the project for Fair Housing Act violations, because the project was clear about the preference of selling only to people of the Muslim faith, which is not legal.

The compound has also been sent a cease-and-desist letter from the Texas Funeral Service Commission for allegedly operating an unlicensed funeral home.

“But there’s another issue at hand here,” Gonzales says. “And that is whether or not this compound plans to enact Sharia law, because of course, Sharia is directly from the Quran, which is the Muslims' religious book.”

While Gonzales isn’t certain of their intentions, Yasir Qadhi, the leader of “EPIC,” has previously come out in support of Hamas after the October 7 terrorist attack — as well as Sharia law.

And it’s all on video.

“You tell me, do you think the architect of this entire center, this entire city, they’re calling it, you think the architect of this entire compound who said, ‘Yeah, Democracy sucks, Sharia is the only way,’ is planning on implementing Sharia law? Do you think that this person is planning on implementing Sharia law within the confines of this compound?” Gonzales asks.

“He has an entire lot, over a thousand homes, that he plans to enact his vision,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.