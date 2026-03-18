‘The party of hating dogs’: Liberals lose their minds after celebrity attends event to SAVE DOGS at Mar-a-Lago

Actress Katherine Heigl was in attendance at Mar-a-Lago last weekend where she posed for photos with Lara Trump and Jeanine Pirro. And while the left is not happy with seeing the actress there, it was at an event that raised $5.5 million for Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

“Liberals outraged, I told you about everything, including dogs. Dogs,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments, shocked. “They don’t like dogs. That's how you know they’re not the party for you. They are the party of hating dogs, because there was a big fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago to rescue dogs.”

“Now everyone hates Katherine Heigl for going there and trying to raise money to save dogs,” she adds.

One X user wrote , “F**k her and anyone attending maga-lago for any reason,” while another wrote , “Supporting Nazis. So many orgs that aren’t run by white supremacists. This is a choice.”

However, Heigl wasn’t taking the attacks lying down.

"Animals don’t vote. The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter," Heigl told Page Six in a statement . "They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own."

"This event was about animal advocacy, something that has always been deeply personal to me," she continued. "Anyone who knows me knows that protecting animals is one of my greatest passions."

“The point is, animals, of course, do not knowingly vote,” Gonzales comments, adding, “They’re not involved in our politics. And the charity event raised $5.5 million for rescue dogs.”

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