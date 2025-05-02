SHOCKING: DHS docs expose Biden’s release of illegal alien convicted sex offenders into US

For years, many have suspected that the Biden administration deliberately allowed criminals to enter the U.S. through lax border policies.

A breaking report has just revealed that it’s true — the Biden administration knowingly released illegal immigrant convicted sex offenders into the nation.

To get the scoop on this bombshell report, Sara Gonzales spoke with journalist Breanna Morello, host of “The Breanna Morello Show,” who just yesterday unveiled exclusive U.S. Department of Homeland Security documents obtained through a lawsuit, documenting the release of convicted sex offenders into the United States.

“What we're now learning is that the Biden regime released convicted sex offenders into the United States. We know this because the documents that the administration said didn’t exist suddenly now exist,” says Morello.

The documents Morello refers to are a series of forms that were used to process illegal alien convicted sex offenders before their release into the country.

The first form required these criminals to “[register] for a sexual deviancy counseling program within 14 days of them being released into the United States.” The second form required them “to register as a sex offender here in the United States” within “seven days” of their release.

“Also in these documents is a checklist for supervisors, who are going through each sex offender to verify that they've done what they should be doing according to the Biden administration, and it also includes contacting the victims or the witnesses of the ... crime that took place ... and making sure that they're aware that these individuals have been released into the United States,” Morello explains.

Sara’s jaw is on the floor.

“DHS knew that these people were sex offenders, and they said, ‘It's OK, because they're going to sign a document, and they're going to super duper pinky swear that they are not going to do it anymore, and they're going to sign up as a sex offender, and we're just going to take their word for it.’ Like that's actually what was happening?” she asks.

“Yeah,” is Morello’s frank answer. “They thought by making them go to sexual deviance classes ... that they were somehow going to be productive members of society.”

Even more disturbing is the fact that many of these convicted sex offenders were permitted to board domestic commercial flights in the United States using DHS documents, which included details of their sex offender status, as identification.

When Morello submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to TSA to find out if illegal immigrants had been permitted to board commercial flights without standard IDs during the Biden administration, she was ignored.

After suing TSA, she eventually obtained the DHS documents, which not only proved that convicted sex offenders were released into our country but also that TSA agents used their DHS paperwork identifying them as sex offenders to permit boardings.

Morello filed the lawsuit in 2024 but only received the documents after the Trump administration took office and a new FOIA officer complied.

“That means between DHS, ICE, and TSA, all of these agencies were completely neglecting their oath, and their oath is to protect the American people,” says Morello.

The Biden regime “purposely infiltrated our country with people who they knew would be a danger to American citizens. To me, this is the clear-cut definition of treason,” says Sara. “You have people like Laken Riley who lost their lives to these illegal sexual predators, and you have to wonder how many of those people, who killed and raped American citizens, were on that freaking list to begin with.”

