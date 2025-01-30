CBS anchor tries to blame Trump for grocery prices; JD Vance shuts her down

In a recent interview on “Face the Nation,” reporter Margaret Brennan attempted to throw Vice President Vance off his game — but it appears that it backfired.

“You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We’ve seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?” Brennan asked Vance.

“We have done a lot, and there have been a number of executive orders that have already caused jobs to start coming back into our country, which is a core part of lowering prices. More capital investment, more job creation in our economy, is one of the things that is going to drive down prices for all consumers, but also raise wages so that people can afford to buy the things that they need,” Vance answered.

“So grocery prices aren’t going to come down,” Brennan interrupted, laughing.

“No, Margaret, prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time. The president has been president for all of five days. I think that in those five days he’s accomplished more than Joe Biden did in four years. It’s been an incredible breakneck pace of activity,” Vance responded, unfazed.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is impressed with Vance, but Brennan, not so much.

“It’s been five days, dumba**. What do you want him to do? Sign an executive order that says, ‘You must lower the cost of groceries right now'? How do you think that happens?” Gonzales asks, dumbfounded.

“It’s the same mentality that I saw on X, where they were like, ‘Look at Donald Trump, he’s playing golf,’” Blaze contributor Matthew Marsden chimes in. “I’m like, the dude was in North Carolina in the morning; he was in L.A. in the evening. The one thing you cannot criticize Donald Trump for is his energy levels.”

“He also, by the way, while he was playing golf, forced the Colombian leadership, the Colombian president, to accept their criminals back. While he was playing 18 holes,” Gonzales says, laughing.

“He’s not in bed like Sleepy Joe would do at 4:00,” Marsden adds.

