Trump rally chaos: Is there truth to the 'bomb-sniffing dog' story?

There have now been multiple assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump — and there just might have been another one near his New York rally.

One investigative journalist, James Lalino, posted on X that sources in the Nassau County Police Department told him that “‘the perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed’ from the area surrounding tonight’s Trump rally site.”

He went on to explain that his source said that while the K9 unit was doing their checks, police “found an explosive device in one of the vehicles and that the driver ended up running into the woods.”

Nassau County Police have since disputed the story, saying that they responded to a “suspicious occurrence” and that “no explosives were discovered.”

Patrick Ryder, commissioner of police, also took to X to dispute the claim. He wrote, “Reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded. There is a person being questioned who may have been training a bomb detection dog near the site. The individual with the bomb dog falsely reported explosives being found and is currently being detained by police.”

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” isn’t completely convinced by the official story.

“Am I the only one who thinks it’s a little bit strange that someone training a bomb-sniffing dog just happened to be doing that exercise within the perimeter of a Trump rally, and law enforcement, A) didn’t know about it, and B) they weren’t affiliated with law enforcement?” Gonzales asks.

Regardless of the truth, Gonzales doesn’t blame anyone for questioning it.

“We see all of these strange circumstances occurring especially when it comes to Donald Trump’s life being in danger, so I don’t blame people for jumping to that conclusion,” Gonzales says.

Glenn Beck’s head researcher and writer, Jason Buttrill, doesn’t disagree.

“Sara, you’re in the right mindset. I’m in the same mindset,” Buttrill says, adding, “Just look at the situation, and not only in the country, but in the entire world right now. I don’t think that we even have an acting president in the United States right now.”

