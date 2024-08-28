WHO’S NEXT? Tulsi Gabbard joins RFK Jr. in endorsing Donald Trump for President

While Democrats were basking in the aftermath of the abortion-studded DNC, Donald Trump was cooking up a plan to steal the spotlight.

And it might have been one of the best moves he’s made yet.

He not only got the endorsement of RFK Jr. but the former independent nominee hinted in an interview that more Democrats would be joining him in supporting Trump’s campaign.

“I think President Trump is going to make a series of announcements about other Democrats who are joining his campaign, and you know I want to make America healthy again and so does President Trump,” RFK Jr. said in the interview.

“If we need to unify to take back the country, that’s what we need to do,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

One of those former Democrats is Tulsi Gabbard, who endorsed the former president in a speech following RFK’s endorsement.

"I am proud to stand here before you today, whether you're a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent," Gabbard said. "If you love our country as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House to do the tough work of saving our country and serving the people."

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden believes this is shaping up to be a great team.

“I think you’ve seen somebody’s tried to kill him, you’ve seen RFK be screwed over by his own party — not even be given security — he’s going to double down, and I think you’re going to see this across the board with Gabbard,” Marsden says.

The question remains as to who else RFK may have been referencing in regard to Democrats endorsing Trump.

“I don’t know anyone other than Tulsi,” Gonzales comments.

