KAMALA’S AMERICA: Venezuelan gangs in 11 STATES — and counting

Migrants have flooded into America under the Biden administration’s watch, and now American citizens are reaping the not-so-great consequences.

In a shocking report from Chicago, emergency dispatch received 911 calls reporting 32 Venezuelan gang members trespassing in the courtyard of an apartment building on the South Side of Chicago, brandishing weapons.

Similar reports are being made in Aurora, Colorado.

“This is America in 2024, under Joe Biden and ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments, disturbed. “Seems to be what happens when we open the border and welcome anyone in.”

As the Venezuelan gangs take hold of buildings in Chicago and Aurora, American gang members have been sending warnings via TikTok. One video shows a man with head tattoos with his face-tattooed friend “Big Mod,” driving around with a speaker phone telling the foreigners that they “invented gang violence.”

“When you have the gang members who are like ‘we’re taking America back, baby, we ain’t letting them in here,’ you know something’s gone awry,” Gonzales comments.

While Gonzales isn’t happy that American cities are being overrun by gangs of illegal immigrants, she does see a silver lining.

“I don’t like that this is happening, but if it’s going to happen, nine weeks before an election where people have to make a choice who they want to lead the country and their vision for the future of the country is not a terrible time for Venezuelan gangs to start taking over random cities,” she explains.

In addition, new reports claim that 75% of arrests in Midtown Manhattan are now of illegal immigrants, and places like Connecticut are also being warned of the presence of these Venezuelan gangs.

The gang has reportedly flooded into 11 different states, and a thousand members have made it into the country illegally.

“Coming soon to a state near you,” Gonzales says, “Venezuelan gang members taking over your apartment complexes. This is America. Do you want better? Do you want different? Go to the polls in November.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.