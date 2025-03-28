JUDICIAL TYRANNY: Trump should NOT wait for Johnson to act

Out-of-control judges are posing a threat to Trump’s presidency, and while Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) claimed the House has the authority to keep them in line, Steve Deace of the “Steve Deace Show” believes that trusting him to fix it would be a mistake.

“Mike Johnson up there talking about ‘desperate times call for desperate measures,’ like Stephen A. Smith claiming he was going to punch LeBron James yesterday. Good Lord,” Deace says.

“We have one hero here, and it’s the president of the United States,” Deace continues. “Not just to save his presidency, but our country.”

However, it’s not just the president who needs to take action, but the American people.

“The president’s power, and therefore authority, to uphold immigration law doesn’t come from courts. It comes from the people,” he continues, noting that our power begins with the language we use.

"We have to stop using this language. We should never refer to trans men or trans women, ever. No such thing. We have to stop assenting to their verbiage,” he explains.

“We’re not going to beat them at their own game. We have to play our game,” he continues. “So what should Trump do?”

“Exactly what he is doing,” he says, answering himself. “Don’t hold a press conference, don’t issue an emancipation proclamation to say, ‘Hey, I’m coming out against Dred Scott.’ Don’t do any of that. No 1:00 a.m. or 2:00 a.m. post on Truth Social.”

“Let them sit down there and pontificate, hold court, let them sit there with a circular self-pleasuring squad all day long, kvetching, lamenting,” Deace continues. “Just keep doing what the people gave you the power to do, and then ultimately they get to exercise the choice.”

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.