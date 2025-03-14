Netflix proves men will either submit to God — or their would-be wives

Across the globe, young men and women are becoming increasingly divergent in their political views — with young women drastically identifying as more liberal and young men identifying as more conservative.

This was perfectly illustrated in Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” finale, where two young couples were torn apart at the altar by their ideological differences.

“I love you so much, but I’ve always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength, and so today I can’t,” cast member Sara Carton told fiance Ben Mezzenga in front of their friends and family at their wedding.

Carton claimed that the pair's differing views on religion, LGBTQ issues, Black Lives Matter, and the vaccine are what led her to make her decision.

“The woman in that Netflix video did that man a life favor. He should be very thankful that she did that. The problem is that he didn’t do it first. He should have recognized right away,” Steve Deace of “The Steve Deace Show” explains.

“You can see it in that clip, right there, he’s completely mesmerized by attraction and everything else. He hasn’t vetted her at all. She vetted him,” Deace continues. “Feminine beauty is undefeated, and without the Holy Spirit, you’re going to end up with gobsmack like that dude was.”

This is why young men have to fulfill their calling to be leaders.

“Someone has to lead. The creation runs on headship. Someone has to lead. Someone has to. So you’re either leading her or she’s leading you. The idea that this is co-habitual ain’t true, and it never will be. I can promise you that,” Deace says.

“Do you know why you were made, men? Do you know whom you ultimately belong to and will be held accountable to? Do you know the answer to that? Because the kind of woman you want to marry — she wants a man who can answer those questions,” he continues.

“So I promise, you’ll end up heartbroken, embarrassed, and gobsmacked as that guy on Netflix if you don’t have the right worldview,” he adds.

