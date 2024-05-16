Biden gets home-field advantage vs. Trump in debate on partisan CNN

Joe Biden has challenged Donald Trump to two presidential debates, disregarding the norms set by the commission and locking in a CNN-hosted event with no audience to take him on.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice, so let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays,” Biden said in a heavily edited video reminiscent of a TikTok.

While it’s clear that Biden is trying to control the debates by setting a home-field advantage against Trump, Stu Burguiere doesn’t believe this will be an issue.

“He wants to debate Joe Biden. Everybody knows he wants to debate Joe Biden,” Stu says, calling Biden’s message “so transparently ridiculous.”

While Biden said he wanted to debate Trump twice, Stu notes that in our country we usually have three presidential debates leading up to an election.

“The norm is three. Three were planned through the presidential Commission on Presidential Debates, that’s how we do it in this country,” he says.

“Issuing a challenge to Trump? He’s backing out of a challenge that already existed. This is the reverse of what actually occurred. You don’t get to go on when you were planning on three debates and then bragging that you’re a tough guy for wanting two debates,” Stu says.

What Stu finds the most interesting however, is that the president is choosing to debate through news organizations instead of the commission.

“This is incredible. I mean, this is the president of the United States single-handedly dissolving the Commission on Presidential Debates that we’ve had for a very long time,” he says.

