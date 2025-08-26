Media melts down as DC crime crackdown proves WILD success

For the first time in years, Washington, D.C., just went nine days without a single murder— and of course, the media is acting like it’s a bad thing.

The drop in crime comes after more than 2,200 Guard troops were deployed in Washington, who were instructed not to use their weapons unless facing bodily harm themselves.

“The calming words from the people in charge saying, ‘We’re not really going to use these unless there’s a real emergency,’ that didn’t calm down the media, and they framed it a certain way, right?” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere comments on “Stu Does America.”

“Like it’s this evil sort of crackdown on the city. It’s always kind of tilted that way,” he continues, noting that many recent articles do exactly that.

“Some National Guard units in Washington are now carrying firearms in escalation of Trump deployment,” the AP headline reads. “Some National Guard troops in D.C. now armed as Trump takeover continues,” another headline from Fox 5 reads.

“Now, the other headline you should probably know about all of this, is this one,” Burguiere says. “‘Incredible results’: Trump thanks National Guard, police for patrolling D.C.”

JD Vance has also been quite vocal about how well the deployment has been working, despite the liberal media refusing to report on it.

“To echo something the president said about crime in Washington, D.C., this is the national capital of the greatest nation in the world, and we had murder rates just a few weeks ago that rivaled some of the worst third world cities anywhere, even in very, very poor regions of the world,” Vance said on August 22.

“Why did we accept that? Why do we allow it to happen? We allowed it to happen because we had broken leadership in Washington, D.C., and unfortunately, sitting behind the Resolute desk, what we have shown in just under two weeks of taking law enforcement seriously is that the American people can have their street back if their leadership is willing to put in the time and the resources,” he continued.

“Mr. President, you’ve shown in Washington, D.C., that we can have safe streets again," he added, praising Trump. "We’ve just got to have the political willpower to focus on the bad guys and to give the American people back their communities."

