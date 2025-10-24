Democrats melt down over Trump’s private-funded White House ballroom

President Donald Trump’s plan to build a grand new White House ballroom is underway, and the media and celebrity class have melted down into unhinged hysterics, per usual.

In a segment on “The View,” former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre resurfaced to join the madness, telling the always-rational panel that “the people’s house is basically being sold to the highest bidder.”

“It is corruption at its core. And I heard someone say this when I was backstage. It could not be, there’s no greater metaphor right now than what’s happening right now in this country than watching Donald Trump take a wrecking ball to the White House,” she added.

“But why do they let him get away with it? He has all of these people who just let him get away with whatever he wants to do,” Joy Behar chimed in.

“That’s what he’s been doing for the nine, ten months, like the powers that are in the D.C. are not standing up. They’re acting as if they’re powerless ... like no, you all have power. You all have power. Do something with it,” Jean-Pierre added.

“I will note,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says on “Stu Does America,” “for a woman who constantly read every single answer she gave while she was in the White House and was the press secretary, you have to love her saying that she heard her point that she made on 'The View' from someone backstage, proving she’s never had an original thought in her entire life.”

Maria Shriver also weighed in on Trump’s renovation, writing in a post on X : “This breaks my heart and it infuriates me. Hundreds of millions of dollars to build a new ballroom. Good god.”

“Someone who just knows frugality,” Burguiere jokes.

However, the bill for the renovations is not being laid at the taxpayers feet, rather, it’s all privately donated — which is why the construction has continued despite the government shutdown.

“All the reporters that normally would be complaining about the shutdown because Republicans were responsible for it now have nothing to do because they can’t complain about the Democratic shutdown. So they’re just going to take pictures of the White House and complain about that,” Stu says.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.