Did the Philadelphia Eagles actually DECLINE a White House visit?

BlazeTV’s Stu Burguiere has come under some fire for being a Philadelphia Eagles fan after rumors have sparked online that the team declined the White House’s invitation to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory with President Trump.

In the following segment, Stu addresses the hearsay surrounding the team and how he, being the die-hard fan that he is, will respond if the rumors prove true.

The first outlet to report on the team’s alleged declining of the invitation was the U.S. Sun , a source Stu says isn’t the most sound given its sensational, “tabloidy” reporting.

Further, the Sun’s report was predicated on “one anonymous source,” says Stu.

Other outlets then picked up on the story, regurgitating the rumor and fueling the anger of conservatives across the country.

However, Clay Travis, founder of sports news outlet OutKick, then posted the following, contradicting the gossip:

CNN then corroborated Travis’ correction in a recent article claiming that the “Eagles would be honored to visit the White House.”

Regardless of what proves true in the end, Stu’s opinion of the Eagles isn’t changing.

“It makes no difference what they do. I just love them because they're the Philadelphia Eagles,” he says.

To hear more about the conflicting rumors and Stu’s thoughts on the intersection of sports and politics, watch the clip above.

