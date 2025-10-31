Jasmine Crockett’s most corrupt skeletons EXPOSED

While Jasmine Crockett’s supporters believe she has what it takes to run for Senate in Texas, BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere points out there may be some potential complications that could throw a wrench in those plans.

“There’s been a scandal here, a scandal there. No big deal,” Burguiere comments, before pulling up an article from the Washington Free Beacon titled “Inside Jasmine Crockett’s Secret Stock Portfolio and Failed Attempts To Become a Marijuana Magnate.”

“Twenty-five undisclosed stocks in Crockett’s portfolio include her ownership of shares in Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Uber, DuPont, ExxonMobil, American Airlines, AT&T, Aurora Cannabis, Ford, and ‘Corporate Cannabis’ and ‘Stocks Worldwide,’ the records show,” the article reads.

“Crockett also reported in her last Texas financial disclosure owing debts of at least $110,000 — none of which she divulged in her first congressional financial disclosure covering the same calendar year,” it continues.

The article reports that it’s “unclear if Crockett still owes the debts she reported in her last Texas financial disclosure.”

Crockett reported owing at least $46,580 to both the Texans Federal Credit Union and Wells Fargo at the end of 2021, and reported owing between $18,630 and $46,580 to an individual named Ben Babcock.

“Crockett’s debt to Babcock may have stemmed from a home she appears to have rented while serving in the Texas state legislature. Crockett’s Texas financial disclosures show her debt to Babcock steadily increased from 2019 through 2021,” the article reports.

“This is just a thought, and I don’t know if you’ve had similar experiences, but this is how it’s been consistently through my life. When I’ve rented apartments and homes from various landlords, what they’ve expected is me to pay the rent monthly,” Burguiere comments.

“Apparently not the case with Ben Babcock, who is, like, totally fine with just this thousands of dollars in debt just building up,” he says.

And according to the article, when Crockett appeared on ‘The Breakfast Club’ earlier this year, she “brought up — and laughed off — internet reports that she is worth $9 million but said she may be in line for some very lucrative fees from long-running civil rights cases she worked on before entering government.”

“If House ethics rules prevent her from taking her cut, Crockett told ‘The Breakfast Club’ hosts, she’ll quit Congress, take the money, then run again.”

“This is why I love her so. This is why she should absolutely run for Senate in Texas, because she’s the only person who’s honest about this stuff,” Stu says, before homing in on Ben Babcock.

“I’m very fascinated about this Ben Babcock character who’s so generous because I have a mortgage payment. I would love to just not pay it. It would be awesome,” he continues. “Maybe Ben Babcock could give me a house for free too.”

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.