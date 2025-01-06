3 stories that scare the living DAYLIGHTS out of Glenn Beck

Even though hope has come in the form of Donald Trump, Americans still face a nightmarish reality.

Glenn Beck shares three current stories that terrify the living daylights out of him.

1. “The United States government has lost trillions of dollars, and they don't know what happened to them.”

For example, “the White House can't find $6.2 billion sent to Ukraine,” and the U.S. Treasury is “unable to track $5 trillion just from the pandemic spending,” says Glenn.

“How much of that is just in people's pockets? … How many people have done things that they should not have done?” he asks, pointing to “the intelligence agencies, the FBI, the Department of Justice,” “the pharmaceutical companies, [and] just plain old business people” as likely culprits.

“It is a cesspool,” says Glenn, who predicts that with the changes Trump has promised to bring, “it's going to get very, very, very dangerous,” considering how powerful and influential many of these agencies and individuals are.

2. “Australian lab reports losing 323 deadly virus samples.”

If you took COVID-19 out of the equation, this information would be disturbing. However, after the way our government handled the pandemic, the news is downright terrifying — especially when whispers of this mysterious “disease X” have already begun to circulate.

The World Health Organization has been using the term as a placeholder for a hypothetical pathogen that could kick-start another pandemic.

But after COVID, “no one's even going to believe a disease X threat if it happens,” says co-host Stu Burguiere.

3. “In a war against China, the U.S. runs out of missiles in a matter of weeks, according to the House Committee.”

“I think personally that this is … one of the things Ukraine is about — depleting our missiles, depleting our ability to defend ourselves,” says Glenn, noting that “they never refilled the strategic oil reserve.”

However, it could also be because we’re trying to get rid of outdated technology before we rebuild.

“Today’s aircraft carriers are the horses of WWI,” says Glenn, explaining that after WWI, Europe’s horse population was nearly exterminated because the four-legged creatures didn’t stand a chance against tanks and machine guns.

Similarly, in a modern war, “aircraft carriers are going to be swarmed by drones.”

“Everything that we have is outdated,” says Glenn. “I'm wondering if part of this — in a positive way — is, ‘Let's get rid of all of this stuff because we have to rebuild.”’

“There is a possibility that that's what we're doing because the next war that is going to be fought is … going to involve artificial intelligence; it'll probably involve robotics — actual on-the-ground robots and drones in the sky,” he predicts. “It will be terrifying.”

To hear more on each story, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.