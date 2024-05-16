Glenn Beck: It may be five years before 'true slavery' as AI gets alarmingly smarter

The future is here — and not in a good way.

Stu witnessed it on a recent trip to Los Angeles, recalling autonomous robots making deliveries all over the city. “There are robots, robot vehicles that look like you could have put them in a 'Star Wars,'” he explains. “They’re just driving around the city by themselves crossing traffic.”

While that’s bad enough, there has also been a major announcement regarding ChatGPT, which is that there’s a new version.

“The new version of this is like full-out female voice, personality, you have a conversation with,” Stu tells Glenn and Pat, adding, “This is not a future, ‘Hey. in 20 years we’ll have this.’ It’s out right now.”

The new version also allows the app to turn into a teacher, explaining math problems without giving the answer to those struggling.

“Our kids are going to have conversations with these things and think it’s totally normal to do so,” Stu says, terrified.

But it gets worse. As soon as ChatGTP came out with its new version, Google came out with its own update to its AI, Gemini.

“Now, when you Google something, instead of prioritizing search results which is their entire multi-billion dollar business, they’re one of the biggest companies on Earth — they now prioritize AI answers through its Gemini,” Stu explains.

“What is prioritized now is just their large language model going through all the results and giving you their summary of what they want you to read,” he adds.

Glenn is extremely concerned but has a theory.

“I am convinced that a massive solar flare may actually in the end be God freeing us from the electronic overseer, because that’s what’s going to stop it,” Glenn says, noting that the outlook isn't pretty otherwise.

“We’re five years away from true slavery, and it won’t look like slavery to most people.”

