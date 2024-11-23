Does Laken Riley’s trial prove that justice is back?

On Wednesday, Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela, was found guilty of killing University of Georgia student Laken Riley and was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Glenn Beck plays the clip of Judge H. Patrick Haggard reading the verdict of the four-day trial to Ibarra, who sat there emotionless. Ibarra was found guilty on all 10 counts, which included malice murder, three counts of felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with attempt to rape, aggravated battery, obstructing a person making an emergency call, tampering with evidence, and a peeping Tom charge.

“I'm happy that justice is at some level hitting this guy, but more just angry of how unnecessary it all was,” says co-host Stu Burguiere.

“The Biden administration put [Ibarra] on one of those ghost flights in the middle of the night so he could live in Georgia,” adds Glenn, who feels heartbroken for Riley’s family but glad at what the verdict of this trial indicates: “Justice is back.”

While some illegal immigration is inevitable, as people have always found ways to sneak across the border, immigrants like Ibarra are entirely preventable.

“We caught him and released him into the country. He got arrested multiple more times while he was here; we still gave him a free flight; we still put him up in the Roosevelt Hotel with free lodging, and then we sent him to Georgia with a free flight. He got arrested there with his brother. We still kept releasing him, and then after all of that, he murdered this poor woman,” says Stu, laying out the horrific history of both Ibarra and the radical leftist policies that teed Ibarra up to murder Laken Riley.

Even still, some blue state government officials are swearing to protect their illegal immigrant populations against big, bad Donald Trump, Glenn explains, noting that these are the same blue cities that not that long ago were complaining about their infrastructure collapsing under the weight of illegal immigration and even sending groups of immigrants to other states.

“I hope that the president finds the constitutionally legal way to cut you off from every funding,” says Glenn to the cities planning to stymie the Trump administration’s efforts to carry out mass deportations.

“[Trump] will, I think, overrule and overrun some of these people who are trying to avoid the law in their local jurisdictions, and he should do that,” says Stu.

