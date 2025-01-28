‘He’s not going to play around’: How Trump NEEDS to eliminate the cartels

The New York Times has recently released a piece arguing that if President Donald Trump puts a halt to the Mexican drug cartels, it could hurt the American economy.

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” is now questioning the newspaper’s sanity.

“The New York Times has a concern about the economic impact of Trump’s plan to identify and hold the cartels responsible,” Glenn says, adding, “If you’re in that business, you probably aren’t using a bank.”

However, regardless of what the New York Times believes, Trump is coming for the cartels — and Glenn has an idea of how he should do it.

“He would assign people to make a list of who those terrorists are,” he explains. “Then they’ll give it to the president, and they’ll say, ‘Here’s the case against these guys and this cartel and many other cartels’ and the president will say, ‘What do you recommend?’”

“And they’ll say, ‘We go in at night with our night vision and we kill them all,’ and he says, ‘OK,’ and so then we go in at night, and we kill them all. And in the morning, everybody wakes up surprised ‘cause they’re dead,” Glenn says.

“He’s not going to play around. You are going to see death and destruction of these cartels,” he continues. “He is very clear, ‘I am going to kill the cartels because they’re terrorist operations, and they’re operating here in the United States and causing a lot of pain and suffering, and so I’m going to kill them all.’”

“I mean, he’s designated them terrorist groups,” Stu Burguiere chimes in. “We know what has happened with, you know, Al-Qaeda or whatever. When he designates a terrorist group, it gives us what we consider, and other countries don’t, the legal authority to go in and do these types of things.”

