Epstein accuser on deathbed: FBI hit or sham? Glenn’s got questions!

Over the weekend, Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffery Epstein’s most public accusers, posted on Instagram claiming she was in a serious car crash with a school bus in Perth, Australia, and had only four days left to live. In the picture, Giuffre appears to be beaten up.

Western Australian police reports, however, don’t exactly corroborate her story. According to their documentation, there was a “minor crash” that matches the approximate date and general area Giuffre referred to, but no ambulances were called and no injuries were reported. Further, the East Metropolitan Health Service, which oversees Royal Perth Hospital — Western Australia’s main trauma center near where the crash allegedly happened — told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the hospital had “no record” of Giuffre being admitted to any of its facilities.

The discrepancies between Giuffre and local authorities’ reports has ignited some wild rumors online — including that the crash was orchestrated by the FBI, which is trying to prevent Giuffre from testifying, or that Epstein is actually alive and somehow responsible for the collision.

Glenn Beck has several questions about this messy scandal.

As of today, there’s no official evidence or statement from authorities — specifically the Western Australia Police Force or local health services — directly naming Virginia Giuffre or validating her claims about the car crash and her dire medical condition.

“What could explain that?” asks Glenn skeptically. “What specific details are missing about the accident and why might they not be available?”

If Giuffre was indeed hit by a school bus driving recklessly, the next question is obviously “were there kids on board?”

“Is 70 miles an hour realistic for a school bus in a residential area?” is another question Glenn has.

These wild rumors, he says, are bound to happen when the official narrative is that Epstein “hung himself with a paper sheet.”

“This is what happens. People don’t believe anybody,” he says.

And now we have gossip circulating that Kash Patel, the current FBI director, was “driving a school bus in Perth” and hit Giuffre intentionally to prevent her from testifying.

“I can't explain why Kash Patel and why Pam Bondi have not released [the Epstein files], but I don't think I'm on [that] train yet,” he says.

“We don't have any of the facts on this one, but we can say hang on, let's ask some critical questions, and if you're not using critical thinking, if you're not asking questions, like why are all these things … you can jump to a conspiracy theory.”

