Glenn Beck and former UK prime minister discuss CCDH leaked documents — ‘Our governments are in cahoots!’

Depending where you are in the western hemisphere, freedom of speech is either all but gone or it’s precariously hanging in the balance, as governments try to crush the very right that has differentiated the West from other more draconian regions.

In America, Elon Musk has become the face of the movement to preserve our First Amendment. As the owner of X, a global company, Musk would like to champion free speech overseas by keeping the X platform free of government censorship.

But he’s been met with hostility from would-be totalitarians all over the world who despise him for fighting for the rights of the people.

The latest example of this is Great Britain, where leaked plans from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a British nonprofit, reveal the company’s top priority — “kill Musk’s Twitter.”

What’s even more disturbing is the reality that the CCDH has strong ties to Keir Starmer, the current prime minister of the United Kingdom, and the Biden-Harris administration. The founder of the organization, Morgan McSweeney, not only played a major role in Starmer’s rise to power, he also serves as Starmer’s chief of staff. Further, McSweeney is currently meddling in American politics by gunning for Harris and Walz to win the election. The Labour Party even paid for him to attend this year’s DNC. In the United States, McSweeney’s CCDH has been meeting with lawmakers to urge legislation aimed at increasing platform regulation and censorship.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss recently met with Glenn Beck and shared her thoughts on the leaked documents and the overall state of both the U.K. and U.S.

“Our governments are in cahoots doing really bad things to the public,” said Glenn.

“There have been numerous public attacks on X by the prime minister. Now, I don't believe that he will succeed if he takes on Elon Musk, but the mentality isn't to have an honest discussion about what's happening in Britain. The mentality is to try and quash any dissent and stop people talking about the very real issues that are affecting us,” said Truss, noting that one of the most glaring issues is “the sheer scale of illegal immigration into [the U.K.].”

Truss, who’s been following the U.S. election, says that comments from the likes of Hillary Clinton and other “members of the Democrat campaign” reveal that the United States and England are on the same path.

“Not only are [Democrats] putting in place these disastrous policies; they’re also trying to stop anybody from talking about them,” she said.

“This is not about left versus right, Democrats versus Republicans. This is about elites against the people,” added Glenn.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

