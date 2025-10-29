Glenn Beck brings the past into the future with BOLD new project

Glenn Beck started TheBlaze because he wanted to chart a new path in the media industry. Disturbed by the media’s agenda-driven distortion of facts and glossing over critical stories, he set out with a mission to build around truth-telling and America-first values.

Today, he looks at Blaze Media and the blossoming alternative media industry and says: mission accomplished.

“I wanted to create this ecosystem, and we did. Media now has really capable voices, minds, and hands to do things.”

But now Glenn is bringing that same visionary spirit to a different industry — one that is suffering greatly from bias, indoctrination, and corruption: education.

For 20 years, Glenn has been slowly and deliberately “collecting the physical evidence of America's soul — the documents, the letters, the artifacts that tell the true story of who we are.”

Today, he boasts “the third largest private collection of founding documents in the world,” surpassed only by the public holdings of the Library of Congress and the National Archives.

Glenn’s collection has amassed “well over a million documents and items of evidence of the greatness of the American experiment as well as our scars and our mistakes.”

“This library is proof that America was founded on Judeo-Christian values. It is proof that our mission was not slavery but freedom for all mankind. It is proof that while we have committed terrible wrongs, we have also accomplished miraculous things. It is proof that our story began not in Jamestown but in Plymouth, Massachusetts. It is proof that when science divorces itself from moral truth, darkness follows and usually profound darkness,” he says.

And this collection will soon be available to you.

After three years of blood, sweat, and tears, Glenn’s historical archive has been compiled, preserved, and digitized into something “the world has never seen before.”

“We have now created the first independent, proprietary, AI-driven American historical library,” says Glenn.

Called the Torch, which will be overseen by the Glenn and Tania Beck Foundation for American History, the program is complete with a librarian named George, whose voice is “built from the writings of George Washington himself, the writings of the founders, the thousands of sermons that they heard from their church pulpits, the books that they read, and the principles they lived by.”

George, Glenn says, “can find any artifact, any document, any speech, and deliver it to you as evidence that what you were taught in school was either misguided, out of ignorance, a half-truth, or most likely an out-and-out lie” — an expert in everything from the Constitution and Federalist Papers to American civics and history.

And the best part is: He’s incapable of being influenced by other AI programs, the internet, or any other resource out there. “It is all contained in a secure, isolated server where every document is memorized verbatim. ... This is verified, factual, memorized first-source truth,” says Glenn.

With the Torch igniting a flame of unfiltered truth in America's classrooms and homes, Glenn Beck isn't just preserving history — he's reigniting the soul of a nation, one artifact and one revelation at a time.

