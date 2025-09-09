Glenn Beck reacts to Dearborn, Michigan’s proposal to put Arabic on police uniforms

Last week, Dearborn, Michigan — a city near Detroit known for its large Islamic population, which drives much of the city’s culture — proposed adding a patch to its police officers’ uniforms that read "Dearborn Heights Police” in Arabic script.

While some reacted to the idea positively, public outrage far outweighed support. Shortly after the idea was announced, Dearborn’s mayor walked the Arabic patch proposal back, and the police department clarified it was a premature, unapproved idea.

Glenn Beck says the incident is more evidence that “we no longer respect the ethics and the constitutional norms that created this country.”

The proposed change was supposedly just meant to reflect and honor the city's large Muslim population, but Glenn says it’s far more than just “a small gesture of outreach.”

“It is a signal, and signals matter,” he says.

America was designed to be a melting pot: “You could come here from any land, speak any language, [practice] any faith, and ... if you believed in the laws and the Constitution of America ... and you upheld those things, we could melt together, and we could create something even greater than you could even imagine,” Glenn explains.

“We [don’t] erase cultures. We elevate what unites us instead of elevating what divides us, and we don't bend our civic institutions to mirror any kind of tribal or religious identities. We don't create parallel systems of justice or identity.”

Never in the history of this country has an immigrant or religious group had law enforcement “tailor itself to them,” he says.

In fact, it’s often been the opposite. Glenn points to Mormons, who were at one time persecuted for their faith, despite being “the most patriotic of any religion in America.” “They didn't bend America to their faith; they bound their faith to America,” he says, adding that Catholics, too, have faced religious persecution in this country.

But for some reason, Muslims have not only avoided persecution, they’ve been catered to. “Week after week, from the pulpits of the local mosque [in Dearborn], the imams openly declare their goal — not to join the American project, but to replace it, not to preserve the Constitution, but to subvert it.”

“They preach the supremacy of sharia law over American law, and now the police department, a symbol of our secular constitutional order, decides they want to appeal to that group? To wear that identity on its uniform?” says Glenn. “That's not inclusion. That's not assimilation. That's not the melting pot. It's the opposite. It's balkanization at its kindest.”

“It is the state bending towards the demand of a religious political ideology that seeks to replace our American civilization. Let me be really, super clear on this: This cannot stand,” he warns.

