Glenn Beck says THIS person hasn’t been given enough credit for the massive role he played in Trump’s victory

The red sweep that secured the White House, the Senate, and the House last week was a mandate from the American people: Enough is enough.

While it was ultimately voters and the goodness of God that made this possible, there are a few individuals who deserve credit for the vital role they played in Trump’s epic victory.

One of these people is Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.





“I don't know what we would have done without you, Charlie. I mean you really turned the vote out,” Glenn Beck tells Kirk, who says his motivation came from “this spirit of paranoia” that they might “do another COVID” or “come up with another sneak attack.”

However, now he knows that “God is not done with this land.”

“I know it sounds generic, but the American people withstood the most intense propaganda political hurricane of American history,” he tells Glenn, pointing to the left “calling us Nazis and fascists and saying that Donald Trump was going to put people in camps.”

“The American people weighed their options, despite Kamala Harris outspending Trump three or four times to one, and made the right choice,” he says.

As far as Kirk’s personal role in the election, he says he had two goals: “to lose by less with younger voters” and “create the most sophisticated, low propensity, get-out-the-vote turnout machine in modern political history for the right.”

Kirk tells Glenn that when he would attend Trump rallies and talk to attendees, he realized there were “millions of people that were Trump supporters that were not Trump voters.” However, he knew that we would need a massive voter turnout, especially in the battleground states, if Trump were to return to the White House.

“So we hired well over 1,000 full-time people — it's the greatest ground force that's ever been done — we raised tens of millions of dollars (praise God) from our donors, and we pitched them on this, saying, ‘Hey, the road to the White House is going to be going through these states; we know that we're going to need to first register a ton of voters, build relationships in communities, and then drive a machine over a 30-day period to get Donald Trump across the finish line,”’ Kirk explains.

“In Wisconsin, I can tell you that if it wasn't for our effort, Donald Trump would have fallen short. We chased an excess of over 70,000 low propensity voters in Wisconsin. Donald Trump won by 28,000 votes,” he adds. “Basically what we did is we took this movement that Donald Trump created, that Donald Trump led, and we added machinery to the movement, and we were able to successfully turn Trump supporters into Trump voters.”

To hear more about Kirk’s efforts to beat Democrats at their own game, watch the clip above.

