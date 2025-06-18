Glenn Beck shares the KEY to understanding Trump’s threats to Iran

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, President Trump has put the latter on notice. Yesterday, he demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and suggested that the U.S. may target Iran’s head of state if the Islamic Republic refuses to stop its strikes against Israel or retaliates against American forces in the region.

The problem is “we can’t afford another war,” says Glenn Beck, calling Americans “all warred out.” And yet, we can’t ignore the grim reality that “Iran is the head of the snake” in the Middle East.

Despite America’s division on the issue, war with Iran is beginning to seem like a very real possibility. “Every sign says yes,” says Glenn. “We’re mobilizing; we’re moving assets in ... the Israelis said everybody needs to get out of Tehran.” Further, the U.S. is floating the idea of using a B-52 bomber with a special bomb designed to penetrate deep underground, where Iran’s Fordow nuclear plant resides.

However, President Trump, in a Truth Social post yesterday, made it clear that while the U.S. knows the location of Iran’s “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he will not be targeted and killed, at least “for now,” but warned that America’s patience was “wearing thin.”

All considered, the prospect of war with Iran has many conflicted and confused, but Glenn says there’s one key to understanding what’s going on — and that key lies at “the core” of “who [Donald Trump] is.”

We know without question that Donald Trump is a brilliant “negotiator,” and “when you negotiate at this high level, you don't tell everyone what you're doing,” says Glenn.

The first thing President Trump did was demonstrate that his word is ironclad, he explains. Unlike former presidents who have allowed Iran to cross “red lines” without consequences, Trump proved his “credibility” when on day 61, Israel “unleashed hell” on Iran’s nuclear facilities after Trump gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum to negotiate a nuclear deal.

With Iran now forced to take Trump’s threat of providing Israel with U.S. GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs seriously, the stage is set for high-stakes nuclear negotiations. As Americans watch Trump’s bold moves with a mix of awe and unease, wondering, “Are we going to war?” Glenn says Iran is asking the same question. It knows now without a doubt that “the guy doesn’t bluff," he says.

However, what Iran doesn't understand is that Trump is also an expert negotiator. It's good that it doesn't understand this, Glenn says, because it keeps the power in Trump's hands. However, he's "afraid the American people don't understand [Trump's negotiating abilities], either," evidenced by the firestorm of conservative debating over his responses to Iran.

Trump’s plan, Glenn explains, is likely intentionally concealed to outmaneuver Iran. Public division among supporters, especially the online warring between prominent conservative pundits, signals weakness to Iran, undermining Trump's strategy by suggesting a fractured base.

“I know the president hates nuclear war. I know the president likes Israel, but he's not wanting to fight their wars. I know the president knows how much trouble we're in with Islamic extremism,” and “if I know all of those things to be true,” then Donald Trump is almost certainly “negotiating ... hoping that Israel will do the job” and America “won’t have to,” he speculates.

“I have to ask: Is the world's best negotiator now negotiating? And I believe the answer is yes.”

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the clip above.

