Lahaina, Maui — one year later

It’s been one year since wildfires ravaged the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui, killing 102 people and displacing thousands.

You likely haven’t heard much about the state of Lahaina and its remaining residents in the mainstream media because the Biden administration has moved on from the tragedy. Of course it’s still funding illegal aliens using American taxpayer dollars, but it’s abandoned the U.S. citizens of Hawaii who are still homeless a year after fires claimed their homes, jobs, and loved ones.

Mercury One Inc., a nonprofit organization providing humanitarian aid, education, and disaster relief founded by Blaze Media’s Glenn Beck , has not forgotten. Mercury One is still on the ground in Lahaina providing hope and resources to citizens who remain in the throes of homelessness, poverty, and grief.

Mercury One executive director J.P. Decker joins Glenn on the show to give an update about the state of Lahaina and its people.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

For starters, Mercury One has “been providing mental health [support] because there's been a mental health crisis of multiple suicides,” says J.P., adding that “most people still feel uncertain,” especially when it comes to housing and jobs.

“About 72% of all people in Maui were affected by these fires; 59% said they have moved over three times [since the disaster],” he tells Glenn.

In addition to mental health support, Mercury One has also funded another nonprofit that provides “sports for kids” when the organization ran out of funds.

“A lot of the kids can't even come into Lahaina without crying and screaming because of what they saw that day one year ago,” says J.P.

“We have also worked with a nonprofit who has built a whole community for the survivors,” he reports. However, the facilities, despite being ready to use, are currently going to waste because “the governor and the mayor continue to fight with each other on who's going to get the credit … so they're not allowing these people to move to this nonprofit [community].”

“So many of these people feel left by our government. They feel left alone. They feel as if no one is talking about them any more,” says J.P., adding that it’s clear that “our government has forgotten about them.”

To make matters worse, yesterday the governor chose to bring up climate change.

“The governor even said yesterday, ‘Well, I know that you like Front Street … but you have to remember that climate change is taking Front Street away,”’ J.P. recounts.

“How do you say that on the one-year anniversary? What kind of a leader are you?” he asks, disgusted. “These people are trying to find hope. Out of the 11,000 that lived there and were displaced, there's only about 3,000 left because they've had to move to find jobs.”

To hear more about the state of Lahaina and what Mercury One is doing to continue meeting the needs of the residents, watch the clip above and visit https://MercuryOne.org .

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.