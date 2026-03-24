6 headlines you scrolled past — but Glenn Beck connects the dots and issues dire warning

Six technically unrelated news stories are all pointing in the same direction, but nobody is noticing the common thread, says Glenn Beck.

Those stories are as follows, Glenn says:

1. Recently declassified documents revealed that the Biden administration had evidence that China was accessing American voter registration data in 2020, but it “was hidden from members of Congress” and “from the people.”

2. "There is so much fraud in this country" that recovering even “half of it” could “balance the budget,” with a new task force now being launched to go after it.

3. The national debt has now surpassed $39 trillion.

4.The Supreme Court is “quietly, patiently reconsidering” the doctrine of qualified immunity — a legal rule that protects government officials from being sued for violating rights unless the violation matches an exactly identical situation already ruled unconstitutional in a previous case.

5. In Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department recently defied a judge's order to release a suspect with 35 prior arrests and a conviction for involuntary manslaughter onto pretrial GPS monitoring, citing public safety risks.

6. Key allies, like Germany, France, the U.K., and others, are refusing to commit military support to reopen or secure the Strait of Hormuz — a vital global oil shipping route that Iran has heavily disrupted or de facto closed amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

“Every story by itself is dismissible, until one day you realize they were never separate stories at all,” says Glenn

When you zoom out and see the big picture, it becomes clear that these aren’t really news stories at all, he says. “They're signals; they're sirens; they're warnings.”

There are two possibilities when it comes to these six stories, Glenn argues: Either “the government is actually starting to do its job … confronting fraud, confronting corruption, restoring accountability, having our allies take a stand one way or another,” or “the system [is beginning] to lose control of itself.”

“If this is a correction and we lean into it, we fix it, we demand the truth, we rebuild. But if this is collapse, then the most dangerous thing we can do is pretend it's normal,” he says.

“What is the solution?” he asks.

To those who aren’t connecting the dots between these six stories, Glenn’s advice is blunt: “Wake up and recognize where we are in history.”

To those who do recognize the imminent peril, he gives a choice: “There is a movement to correct [America’s deep-rooted corruption] right now. Are you part of that movement, or are you part of the movement that says, ‘I just can't do anything about it’?”

“I know which side I've chosen,” he says. “I demand ... we tear down the corruption; I demand we believe that this country is worth saving and taking the steps every day to preserve our principles in our own families, in our own neighborhood, in our own town, in our own state.”

To hear more of Glenn’s compelling analysis, watch the video above.

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