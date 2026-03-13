The left is LYING to you about illegal immigrant crime

While rabid defenders of illegal immigration often claim immigrants commit crimes at lower rates than U.S. citizens, investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The problem that I don’t understand is, first, people will say, you know, illegal immigrants, they don’t commit crimes half at the number that the citizen actually commits, and yet, we’re seeing people now killed on the streets, robbed, raped, etc., etc., by illegals,” Glenn tells Attkisson.

“I’m not saying all illegals are like this. ... But we have lost the ability to seemingly even care about the crime if it’s an illegal doing it,” he adds.

“I’m so surprised that more people haven’t reported this. And I started reporting it at CBS News, and I’ve continued at full measure. So, we’ll go over a couple of facts because this is hard evidence,” Attkisson replies.

“There’s really hard evidence that a lot of people are ignoring for some reason that came in a 2018 analysis by the GAO, and it looked at how many illegal immigrants are in our prisons and jails. That’s a great hard measure of how many, compared to U.S. citizens, are caught committing crimes and serving time,” she explains.

Attkisson tells Glenn that in 2011, “The criminal alien proportion of the total estimated federal inmate population was 25%.”

“This is even before the big surge. One in four federal inmates was an illegal immigrant. But they only accounted for something like less than 7% of the population. So they’re committing crimes, if you look at the data in prisons and jails, at a huge rate compared to U.S. citizens,” she explains.

“And, by the way, that’s partial data because not all prisons and jails were reporting illegal immigrants,” she adds.

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