Top 3 behind-the-scenes moments from Glenn Beck’s interview with President Trump

Glenn Beck just got back from Washington, D.C., where he became the first member of the media to interview President Trump about his first 100 days in office. Their conversation was expansive, jumping from one hot topic to the next.

However, off camera, there were just as many exciting things going on. On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn shared the best behind-the-scenes moments he shared with President Trump.

1. Solo in the Oval Office

“[President Trump] left me alone with my wife in the Oval Office for like five minutes,” he tells co-host Stu Burguiere. “I was alone with the Declaration of Independence. I mean it was incredible.”

“He said, ‘Nobody sits in here without the president,’” and “I said, 'I'm aware of that,’ and he said, ‘But I knew you'd want to look at everything, so I thought you'd be more comfortable if you were here by yourself,”’ Glenn recounts, calling the experience “fantastic.”

2. Personal White House tour

Even though Glenn was allotted a strict 40 minutes for the interview, as President Trump had a meeting with the National Security Council to get to, that didn’t stop the president from taking Glenn on a personal tour of the White House.

Just as White House aides were trying to usher Trump out of the interview and into the meeting, where high-ranking officials were waiting for him, he said, “Let them wait.”

“He takes us through the entire White House room by room, shows us all of the meanings behind things — all the amazing things that nobody knows about the White House,” says Glenn.

The tour even included a trip to the Lincoln Bedroom, which can only be given by the president of the United States.

Glenn says the room was “a time capsule,” complete with the famous massive rosewood bed, a spooky painting of Lincoln said to be his favorite portrait of himself, an enormous mirror, eight feet by four feet, and a writing desk where one of four copies of the Gettysburg Address resides.

3. The REAL Trump

While the media goes to great lengths to paint him in every negative light it can conjure up, the truth is that Donald Trump is “always energized,” personable and caring, a brilliant historian, and, most importantly, “still humble,” says Glenn.

At one point, President Trump said to him, “Every day, Glenn, I wake up and I say to myself, 'I can't believe I'm in this house.'"

To hear more of Glenn’s behind-the-scenes stories from his time at the White House with President Trump, including a story about Hillary Clinton allegedly stealing doorknobs, watch the clip above.

