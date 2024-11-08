Glenn Beck’s POWERFUL message to Democrats after Trump’s win

In the wake of Donald Trump’s historic victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the New York Times released an op-ed titled “‘Trump’s America’: His Comeback Victory Signals a Different Kind of Country.”

It’s one of many calumnious pieces the news outlet, and others like it, have published since Trump’s victory was solidified in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Despite its defamatory nature, the article captures what the left is genuinely feeling at this moment in time.

Glenn Beck reads the closing statements from author Peter Baker. Two things are abundantly clear: Liberals are genuinely terrified of Donald Trump, and their anti-Trump narrative will not die easily.

“The assumption that Mr. Trump represented an anomaly who would at last be consigned to the ash heap of history was washed away Tuesday night by a red current that swept through the battleground states and swept away the understanding of America long nurtured by its ruling elite of both parties. No longer can the political establishment write off Mr. Trump as a temporary break from the long march of progress,” Glenn reads from the op-ed.

The piece went on to belabor the left’s anti-Trump narrative, lamenting America’s decision to elect "a convicted criminal as president” and hand "power back to a leader who tried to overturn a previous election, called for the termination of the Constitution and aspired to be a dictator on day one, and vowed to exact retribution against his adversaries.”

Baker also demonized the millions of Americans who voted for Donald Trump, claiming that they brushed aside Trump’s “lies” and “wild conspiracy theories” and embraced him as “a victim of persecution” instead of “[dismissing] him as a felon found by various courts to be a fraudster, cheater, sexual abuser, and defamer.”

Baker called the election “a CAT scan on the American people.”

“As difficult as it is to say, as hard as it is to name, what it revealed, at least in part, is a frightening affinity for a man of borderless corruption,” he wrote.

Perhaps most disturbing, however, was Baker’s claim that Trump conditioned "Americans throughout this campaign to see American democracy as a failed experiment.”

“A victory for Trump would mean that this vision of America, and the recourse to violence as a means of solving political problems, has triumphed,” Baker declared.

Baker’s article captures the way liberal voters are feeling about Donald Trump’s victory. They genuinely believe that he is an evil tyrant who will destroy this country, and they are sickened that this was America’s choice. They feel the same way Trump voters would feel if Harris had won the election — disheartened and scared.

But Glenn has a message for these people.

“I do believe it comes from a misunderstanding of what our country is,” he says. “They're looking at our country the way Woodrow Wilson defined it, and that is an administrative state,” but “what is in the American soul is something entirely different.”

“Who are we? What is it that we fight for?” Glenn asks.

“We see America more in the tradition of the Founding Fathers,” and “we believe that the American spirit is a force that inspires dreams; it also has fueled revolutions; it's also driven some of the greatest innovations and achievements the world has ever seen. ... We believe in the American individual,” says Glenn.

And to the liberals who would argue that they also believe in these things, Glenn says, “I don't think you do because you want somebody to tell all of the individuals exactly what they must believe, what they must live, what they must eat, what they must drive, what they must teach their children.”

“We don’t believe that,” he says.

Glenn then explains how the founding of our country was only possible because the American spirit that longed for true freedom was stronger than the will of tyrants.

“They don't determine our destiny — we do!” he proclaims, defining the American spirit and calling it “something that transcends race and religion or class.”

“We are exceptional because the rest of the world has been told ‘shut up and sit down.’ ... What makes us exceptional is that we say, ‘Who are you to tell me that? You don't control my life; you don't control my vision; you don't control my every movement,”’ Glenn exclaims.

“Our founders knew that governments left unchecked would accumulate power at the expense of the individual. We have been on this road that you in the New York Times may say is traditional,” “accepted,” and just “the way we are,” but “that is a perversion,” he says, pointing to 1916 as the time when the train tracks switched and America adopted the idea that “man cannot rule himself.”

But to believe that is to admit that “you don’t understand who Americans are.”

To hear more of Glenn’s epic speech, check out the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.