Harris-Walz is the most RADICAL ticket in US history — here’s the unfortunate proof

We all know Kamala Harris and Tim Walz themselves hold radically leftist views — specifically surrounding abortion. But after a deeper look into whom they’ve hired to work in their campaign and administrations, it only gets worse.

“The new appointee for Harris’ campaign, she’s a global warming extremist that says, ‘If you are in the oil and gas business at all, you’re a terrorist,’” Glenn Beck of the “Glenn Beck Program” warns.

This extremist is Camila Thorndike, and she’s the climate engagement director.

“She is somebody who is so extreme on global warming. She doesn’t like capitalism, she doesn’t like oil and gas or anything like that, so why would she join the Kamala Harris campaign?” he asks, noting that Harris has publicly flip-flopped on issues like fracking.

Harris’ team has also hired Brian Lazinski as the education czar.

“He’s actually one of the people helping implement the framework or curriculum for the new ethnic studies standards in the state of Minnesota,” Glenn explains. “Remember you were told by the propaganda machine that CRT is nothing?”

“Remember, this came in under Biden-Harris, this came into our schools. They didn’t dare release it under Donald Trump, but they put it into our schools after the election,” he says.

In a recording Glenn obtained, Lazinski — who has been working under Minnesota governor and VP pick Walz — explains that critical race theory is not “about telling our stories” but rather about overthrowing the system.

“You can’t be a critical race theorist and be pro-U.S. It is an anti-state theory that says the United States needs to be deconstructed, period,” the new education czar said, adding, “That’s why I’m a critical racist.”

Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” is concerned by what he’s just heard.

“Oh, that’s why he’s a critical race theorist, because, you know, the overthrow of the government and the insurgency,” he mocks.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.