The REAL history of neocons and how Trump broke their brains

For decades, one version of conservatism dominated the Republican Party, especially on foreign policy, says BlazeTV host John Doyle: neoconservatism — the “moralistic crusade to spread liberal democracy all around the world,” originating from ex-leftist, anti-Stalinist intellectuals.

But did Donald Trump disrupt that system and revive an older, better form of conservatism?

According to Doyle, yes — that is exactly what Trump has done.

On a recent episode of “The John Doyle Show,” the BlazeTV firebrand delivered a scathing history of how neoconservatism hijacked the Republican Party.

The “old right,” Doyle explains, was focused on the country itself, emphasizing limited government and avoiding unnecessary foreign conflict.

“They were against things like the welfare state ... foreign intervention ... socialism,” he says, describing a worldview rooted in restraint.

Neoconservatism, on the other hand, came from a different origin. Doyle says its roots “lie not on the right but on the left,” pointing to figures like Irving Kristol — the "godfather of neoconservatism" — who helped reshape conservative thought after moving right from the left.

Over time, he argues, that influence shifted what counted as mainstream conservatism, pulling it closer to the center and redefining its priorities.

That change was most visible in foreign policy.

“The neocons viewed America’s role in foreign policy to be, like, essentially messianic,” Doyle says, framing it as a belief that the U.S. should actively spread its values abroad.

That mindset, he argues, led to decisions like the Iraq War, where the U.S. “spent trillions of dollars” and lost “thousands of American lives.”

For years, that approach defined the party — until Trump entered the picture and set the nation on a new course.

“He really did shatter the sort of uniparty consensus on foreign policy,” Doyle says, pointing to Trump’s blunt criticism that “the Iraq War was a big fat mistake.”

That moment, he argues, exposed a fracture inside the GOP and forced a shift back toward older conservative instincts.

Donald Trump, "contrary to what a lot of his less intelligent critics claim, is not actually a neocon,” says Doyle.

To hear more of his analysis and commentary, watch the full episode.

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