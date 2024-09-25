Whistleblower: Kamala SILENCED the truth about terrorist border crossers

Aaron Heitke is a former chief Border Patrol agent at U.S. Customs and Border Protection — and he’s just testified before Congress that the Biden-Harris administration ordered the government to conceal the true nature of the illegal immigration crisis.

“In San Diego, we had an exponential increase in significant interest aliens. These are aliens with significant ties to terrorism,” Heitke told Congress.

“Prior to this administration, the San Diego sector averaged 10 to 15 SIA arrests per year. Once word was out the border was far easier to cross, San Diego went to over 100 SIAs in 2022, well over that in 2023, and even more than that registered this year. These are only the ones we caught,” Heitke explained.

Heitke also revealed that he was told he “could not release any information on this increase in SIAs or mention any of the arrests.”

“The administration was trying to convince the public there was no threat at the border,” he added.

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” is disturbed.

“You heard that statistic? Ten times as many illegal border crossers who have ties to terrorism under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden compared to President Trump. Ten times as many. And Kamala Harris tried to shut him up, told him he couldn’t talk about it,” Wheeler comments.

“Kamala Harris didn’t want the public, you and I, to know,” she adds.

