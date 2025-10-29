Liz Wheeler: It’s Cuomo — not Curtis Sliwa — who should drop out of NYC mayoral race

There have been calls from both sides of the aisle for NYC Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa to drop out of the race, as he continues to lag far behind front-runner Zohran Mamdani.

While the argument from many is that Curtis Sliwa’s base would then vote for Andrew Cuomo — who they view as the lesser of two evils — BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler doesn’t think they’re right.

“While on paper, Andrew Cuomo is clearly less of a radical than Zohran Mamdani, might seem like he’s the lesser of two evils, that’s actually just hypothetical because Zohran Mamdani, even though he verbalizes these extremely radical, dangerous, anti-American viewpoints, he hasn’t been terribly effective in doing any of that stuff,” Wheeler explains.

“He just says it, and he has a large platform, and words matter. But his policies haven’t yet hurt people. But Andrew Cuomo’s have,” she continues, noting that Cuomo “presided over the tyrannical disaster of COVID in New York City.”

“Over 10,000 senior citizens in New York City were essentially sent to their deaths by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo because he forced them to go back to nursing homes, and they died of COVID there,” she says.

“And his record, Andrew Cuomo’s record, even if his words are less radical than Zohran’s, is Andrew Cuomo’s record not more deadly? And so, when I hear this argument coming from some people on the right that Curtis Sliwa should drop out, I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. You’re thinking about this all wrong.’”

Wheeler believes Andrew Cuomo should drop out, not Curtis Sliwa.

“Andrew Cuomo’s voters obviously reject Zohran Mamdani. That’s why they’re choosing the independent Andrew Cuomo over the Democrat Zohran,” Wheeler says. “So, if Andrew Cuomo drops out, would his voters not migrate to Curtis Sliwa?"

