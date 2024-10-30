REPORT: Kamala Harris campaign is currently in ‘meltdown’ mode over THIS voter group

Let’s face it. Men don’t like Kamala Harris. Well, that is men who haven’t totally rejected their masculinity and allowed the woke mind virus to rid them of all sensibility.

Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump has an iron grip on the male vote, and Kamala Harris knows it.

“Let's just say tempers are heightened in the Kamala Harris campaign right now because their appeal to men has been backfiring,” says Liz Wheeler. “Trump by the way is outpacing Kamala in getting men's votes so much more than ... any Republican candidate versus a Democrat candidate in recent history.”

The campaign has thrown everything it can think of at Donald Trump in the final weeks leading up to the election. It’s recycled the Trump is Hitler narrative. It’s tried to “troll out allegations of sexual misconduct,” which were debunked immediately. It's run defamatory pieces against him. It's rallied its media allies to condemn him as a fascist. It's churned out ridiculous campaign ads, like the “I’m a man” ad that was so outrageous, many thought it was satire. It's even “trotted out Michelle Obama to make an appeal to men to vote for Kamala Harris.”

While some of these tactics have worked in the past, “none of them are sticking” this time, says Liz.

People are waking up to the reality that the Democrat Party runs on “egregious lies” pinned against its political opponent.

Further, people are finally seeing the truth about our mainstream media.

“They are not journalists; they are not reporting on what's happening; they are not holding government accountable. They are actual propaganda arms of the Democrat Party who hate us,” says Liz.

But “there is an antidote to this problem,” she adds. To find out what it is, watch the clip above.

