CDC insider has message for Trump on vaccines

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump broke free of his usual pro-COVID vaccine sentiment and appeared to openly question pharmaceutical companies in a post on Truth Social .

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW,” Trump began in his post.

“I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next ‘hunt’ and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work,” he continued.

“I want them to show them NOW to the CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!! I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as ‘BRILLIANT’ as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???” he added.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention insider Dr. Robert Malone, who’s been on the front lines of the vaccine fight ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, has his own thoughts on the matter.

“In public health, I don’t think that we’ve ever had a period of time, a window of time, in which the underlying culture and a lot of the established conceptions of particularly the vaccine sector being challenged so actively,” Malone tells BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler in response to Trump's post on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

But the COVID vaccine isn’t even close to the only one that Trump should be questioning.

“There is a culture, and it really has earned the name of the term, being a cabal. There is a culture, an obsessive culture of vaccination. And let’s be real here. Vaccines are just another pharmaceutical. That’s all they are. They are not a magic bullet that cures all infectious disease,” Malone tells Wheeler.

“Influenza vaccination is something like less, well less than 50% effective. Sometimes it’s almost down in the single digit,” he continues.

However, the “experts” refuse to acknowledge this.

“They act as if they are untouchable, that their determinations are God’s truth and shall not be questioned,” Malone tells Wheeler, adding, “This is scientism.”

