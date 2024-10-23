Why Trump’s McDonald’s stunt was about more than just trolling Kamala Harris

While the left is gearing up to “pull their shenanigans” in swing states in a last-ditch effort to win the election, Donald Trump took a different approach.

In the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, Trump took a jab at Kamala Harris’ unverified claims that she worked at McDonald's by actually working at McDonald's for an afternoon. And per usual, he was a huge hit.

“There's a reason that Donald Trump's McDonald's visit and the photograph of Donald Trump looking out of the drive-through window at McDonald's has instantly become a global phenomenon,” says Liz Wheeler.

However, the reason that these things “have resonated with so many people” is not what Liz expected.

“The reason that it resonated with so many people was not because it was just a gotcha on Kamala Harris,” says Liz. “The reason that it resonated with so many people is because Donald Trump is not the working man. Donald Trump actually is one of the elite.”



Working at McDonald’s shows that he is “actively making an effort to understand the working man's plight” and that he acknowledges the “dignity in all work.”

“He's saying, ‘Yeah, I want to do this with you; I want to stand next to you; I want to use my position in power, my position of wealth, my position of prosperity, my position as an owner of businesses that employ people just like you. I want to listen to you, and I want to be your champion,”’ says Liz.

Unlike Harris, who is denying her station as “a San Francisco elitist” in an effort to pander to the commoner, Trump has adopted the position of “I use my position knowing the dirty tactics that my peers, the elitists, use against you to be your champion,” Liz explains.

To hear more of her commentary, including on what election fraud we need to be on the lookout for, watch the episode above.

