Between ‘massive cuts’ and ‘extremely entertaining’ levels of transparency, DOGE gears up to shrink the federal government

Over the weekend, Vivek Ramaswamy, who is poised to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk, met with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo to elucidate their plans to slash federal agencies regardless of Deep State opposition.

“Are you expecting to close down entire agencies?” Bartiromo asked, referring to Trump’s claims that he intends to shut down the Department of Education.

“We expect mass reductions; we expect certain agencies to be deleted outright; we expect mass reductions in force in areas of the federal government that are bloated; we expect massive cuts among federal contractors and others who are over-billing the federal government — so yes,” was Ramaswamy’s blunt answer.

Bartiromo’s next question was how he plans to get around “the Deep State.”

“Didn't President Biden put in plans to ensure that you're not going to be able to fire those people at all? How do you get around that?” she asked.

“President Biden has made a lot of changes trying to entrench the administrative state,” Ramaswamy confirmed, noting that the “Supreme Court has slapped them on the wrist numerous times” for this.

However, granted that we have “a president of the United States like Donald Trump elected with the mandate he's been given, both chambers of Congress belong to Republicans, a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court,” he’s hopeful that major change will happen.

“If we don't downsize the federal government now, it's never going to happen in the future,” he told Bartiromo, adding that “the key is to move quickly, to move effectively."

“Have you thought about moving some of these departments or agencies out of Washington?” Bartiromo asked next.

“Yes,” Ramaswamy stated, noting that they should be able to drastically cut federal agents by simply requiring employees to report to work in person.

“A lot of them won’t want to do that,” he said.

Further, they intend to “move many of [the agencies] out to be where they're more accountable to the people.”

While the plan sounds brutal, Ramaswamy said that their intention “is not to be cruel.”

“Most of them … are individually good people, and we want to be compassionate and generous in how we handle this transition, but the real issue is there's just too many of them,” he explained. “We shouldn't have 4 million civil servants who aren’t even elected or can’t be removed from their positions. It’s anti-democratic.”

Dave can’t wait to see Ramaswamy and Musk “find all the missing money and the ridiculous inefficiencies."

“Not only will businesses really start flourishing, but you will have more money in your pocket," he says.

Further, the DOGE plans to be 100% transparent in weeding out unnecessary agencies. In a recent tweet, Elon Musk outlined the DOGE's plans to be transparent.

“All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency. Any time the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know! We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining.”

“This is what we’ve all wanted!” says Dave.

