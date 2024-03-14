HOW are these college campus HORROR stories actually true?!

It’s no secret that the majority of our colleges have become woke indoctrination mills. From radical ideologies pushed by professors to rampant leftist activism on campus, the university model is crumbling.

But just how bad has it gotten?

According to 22-year-old journalist and sports media broadcaster Emily Austin, it’s much worse than you think.

Austin, who attended Hofstra University, tells Dave Rubin that she “had a nonbinary professor who fully forced [students] to follow ‘them’ on Instagram.”

“They would post in thongs with their male genitals out,” she tells Dave.

She also “had a classmate who identified as a cat.”

“She would lick herself, she would meow, she would wear whiskers ... in class,” says Emily, adding that when she voiced concern, she was told she was “very insensitive.”

“But do you know what wasn't insensitive according to my dean? When my professor told me you're only on camera because you're a Jew.”

When Emily was given the honor of attending the Super Bowl as a media journalist at 19 years old, she told her professor, who taught sports journalism, that she would need to miss class for one week.

She assumed he would be proud of her given the content area he taught, but unfortunately, he responded with, “If you miss my classes, I'm failing you,” and, “ You're only on camera because you're a Jew.”

However, one of her male classmates mysteriously stopped coming to class halfway through the semester but returned for the last week of class. But when he got back, he was suddenly a she.

“He missed classes because he was transitioning,” says Emily, adding that she was also “forced to take” a “Japanese sexuality class” for a communications credit.

“I learned nothing,” except “how to news write,” she says, but “they would say, ‘Write about Lia Thomas,’ so it's like even the things I learned they used for the wrong things.”

And when Emily would “call out the indoctrination going on,” she ended up “suffering with the worst grades.”

“I wrote about how Lia as an athlete ... threatens women in sports, [but] I failed, [and] everyone else got a good grade,” she tells Dave.

