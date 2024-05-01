Coup to remove Karine Jean-Pierre by Biden admin details exposed

To no one’s real surprise, all hell is breaking loose from within the Biden administration, as a coup had reportedly been hatched to remove press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

An article from the New York Post reports: “Top aides to President Biden secretly hatched a plan this past fall to replace White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre by recruiting outside allies to nudge her out the door.”

But Jean-Pierre isn’t backing down.

The Post has also reported that the “first black and first openly gay person to hold the position” has “been pretty consistent in telling people from the minute she got the job that she was going to stay through the election” and that she is going to stay “hell or high water.”

Dave Rubin is thrilled.

“Do you guys realize how absolutely spectacularly beautiful this is?” Rubin asks. “They hired this woman because she was a black lesbian. She was not qualified. She has been in over her head on all of this. She’s unbelievably awful, she cannot answer a question honestly.”

“Everyone thinks she’s a liar and not competent at what her job is, but congratulations Democrats, you went all in on DEI,” he continues, noting that despite Biden’s age and clear signs of dementia — they’re afraid she’s ruining his chance at re-election.

“You can see in the polls that everyone’s turning against him, and you put her out there to defend you, and you’re afraid if you replace her now she’ll burn you down ‘cause she’ll say you fired the black lesbian. I love you people,” Rubin says.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.