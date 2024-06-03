‘South Park’ mocks Lizzo and body positivity movement; Lizzo takes it as a compliment

While most television shows now cater to the “woke” community, "South Park" is one of the few that have remained strong.

In its just-released “The End of Obesity'' episode, the creators mocked the new Ozempic weight-loss craze, as well as the face of the body positivity movement: Lizzo.

In one scene, Stan’s mother, Sharon Marsh, tells her friend that she had been feeling ashamed of herself because she’d been unable to secure Ozempic in order to lose weight.

“I’m telling you Sheila, these new drugs are pretty amazing. I was feeling so ashamed of myself, watching Randy go out and exercise all the time and not eating as much, but I just don’t have the same kind of willpower he has,” Sharon told her friend Sheila.

“There’s a whole new obesity drug for those of us who can’t afford Ozempic and Monjaro. I’ve controlled all my cravings to be thinner with Lizzo!” Sharon exclaims, before a pharmaceutical commercial for “Lizzo” begins.

“FDA approved ‘Lizzo’ makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic,” the commercial begins. “I've lowered my standards and my expectations,” Sharon exclaims happily.

“In case studies, 70% of patients on ‘Lizzo’ no longer cared how much they weigh. ‘Lizzo’ helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum. Some patients report constipation while listening to ‘Lizzo.’ Stop listening to ‘Lizzo’ if you experience suicidal thoughts,’” the commercial continues.

Lizzo responded to the show in a livestream. “I just feel like damn, I’m really that b*tch. I’m really that b*tch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*** to the point where these men in Colorado know who I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

Dave Rubin is thrilled, noting that "South Park" has been ahead on pretty much everything.

“Now, we have something going on with this body positivity movement and that somehow being fit is white supremacist or something like that,” Rubin says, telling athlete Riley Gaines that her generation now connects to the idea that “big is beautiful.”

“I think she took it as a compliment,” Gaines tells Rubin. “But yeah, we see the glorification daily of anything that is immoral, anything that is evil, anything that is unhealthy. We have seen this the past few years, but the mask is off now.”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.