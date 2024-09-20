Exposing the TRUTH about what’s happening in Springfield, Ohio

Former President Donald Trump claimed on the debate stage that Springfield, Ohio, is in ruins after an influx of Haitian migrants — and the media took the opportunity to call him crazy.

But was he right?

In a post on X from journalist Nick Sortor, he explains that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is sending $2.5 million and state troopers to Springfield because “Haitian migrants are creating health and traffic issues.”

“These dramatic surges impact every citizen of the community, every citizen,” DeWine reportedly said.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” isn’t surprised that the mainstream media is reporting the opposite.

“We’re getting all sorts of wild reports, on one hand, from MSNBC saying ‘there’s nothing to see there whatsoever. There’s no evidence of any crime, any problems, or anything else,’ to all sorts of audio, of 911 calls, of people saying they’re seeing these things happen,” Rubin says.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s from Ohio himself, has an idea of why this is being covered up.

“I think it is a divide-and-conquer strategy from the top, from the Biden-Harris administration. It’s a classic move,” Ramaswamy tells Rubin.

“If you’re literally going to take tens of thousands of migrants from a country that are not ready yet to assimilate in the United States, don’t speak the language, may not speak it or understand it well enough to follow traffic laws, require social services at a scale much greater than even people who already live here, you are necessarily inviting some kind of backlash from that community,” he continues.

“I don’t blame the Haitians who are there, I don’t blame the native residents of Springfield, I blame the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” he adds.

