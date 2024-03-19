WATCH: Nancy Mace rips into ABC host for using her rape story to criticize her endorsement of Trump

Five years ago, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) decided she was finally ready to share her story of being raped at the age of 16 with the world.

Today, the left is capitalizing on Mace’s tragedy by using it to shame her for endorsing Donald Trump.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Mace shutting down ABC News host George Stephanopoulos when he dared link her rape to her political beliefs.

“You’ve endorsed Donald Trump for president. Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?” said Stephanopoulos.

“I've lived for 30 years with an incredible amount of shame over being raped. I didn't come forward because of that judgment and shame,” Mace said. “It's a shame that you will never feel, George, and I'm not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim.”

“It’s actually not about shaming you,” Stephanopoulos retorted. “You’ve endorsed Donald Trump for president. Donald Trump has been found liable for rape by a jury.”

“It was not a criminal court case, number one. Number two, I live with shame, and you're asking me a question about my political choices trying to shame me as a rape victim, and I find it disgusting,” Mace fired back.

“And quite frankly, E. Jean Carroll’s comments when she did get the judgment – joking about what she was going to buy – makes it harder for women to come forward when they make a mockery out of rape,” she continued. “I find [Carroll’s jokes] offensive, and I also find it offensive that you're trying to shame me with this question.”

Dave is impressed with Mace’s response.

“That is how you deal with these people,” he says.

“To repeat, this was not a criminal case; it was a civil case about defamation. That’s what [Carroll] won. Donald Trump has never been convicted of rape, so [Stephanopoulos] repeatedly lies.”

“The idea because you are supporting Donald Trump, now we're going to use your rape against you – it's absolutely disgusting.”

But it looks like Stephanopoulos is already in deep water – not for his insensitivity toward Mace but rather because of his assertion that Donald Trump was found liable for rape. The former president is now suing the ABC News and network anchor for defamation. Get the details of that story here.

