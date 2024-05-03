Stephen Colbert covers up the darkest aspects of Palestine protests

Stephen Colbert is running cover for the Hamas sympathizers at college universities, and Dave Rubin isn’t letting him get away with it, calling him a “hack, corporate, quote unquote comedian.”

On an episode of “The Late Show,” Colbert told his audience that the protests are “being called perhaps the most significant student movement since the anti-Vietnam campus protests of the late 1960s.”

“The protests ramped up a couple of weeks ago after students erected tents on Columbia University’s main lawn to show solidarity with Gaza, and the University president took the controversial step of calling in the police to arrest those involved,” Colbert explained.

“Now, even if you don’t agree with the subjects of their protests, as long as they are peaceful, students should be allowed to protest. It’s their First Amendment right. That is the kind of idealism you learn in college,” he continued.

Colbert then cheekily called the arrest of at least 100 protesters at UT Austin and 30 arrests at UNCC Chapel Hill, “the classic de-escalation tactic of sending in heavily armed police and threatening to call the National Guard.”

According to Rubin, not only is Colbert a “horrible, horrible person” and a “sellout,” but he is “ignoring the violence and the calls for genocide.”

“Strange, Stephen, you didn’t play any of the videos of them keeping Jewish students off campus or other kids being unable to go to class because there were terrorist encampments in the middle of Columbia University or that they took over buildings and trashed buildings,” he says.

“You can’t take over a college campus; you can’t lock people in or out,” he continues, adding, “he is just a corporate, sellout, hack.”