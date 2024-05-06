The best answer to Hollywood depravity

Where many celebrities let Hollywood change them, the Robertsons have held fast to their faith and morals.

In an article by Billy Hallowell, he makes this point as well as noting that not only have they stayed true to themselves but their behavior is the answer to Hollywood depravity.

“He made the point that once people are known and have success from a worldly standard, most of the time, bad things come out of their life,” Al Robertson says.

“He talked about what we’re all doing to reach people, and so, I mean, he had good insight into what’s going on,” he adds. “He talked about the idea of forgiveness and living through situations, but it was just really interesting.”

“There are people that notice that this is a time if you’re willing to be bold and share what Jesus has done and share the Bible — you can impact a lot of people.”

Phil agrees wholeheartedly.

“Faith in Jesus is a lot better road to travel than depending on the law and animal sacrifices,” he says.

Al relates it to Paul’s missionary journeys in the Bible.

“Everywhere he goes, there’s like a pathway to try to get the gospel out, but then, there’s these people rise up, there’s this enemy, and so I just see that as that back and forth spiritual warfare that we still see it today,” he says.

“I mean, every time you have a pathway to good, something’s going to try to block your path,” he adds.

